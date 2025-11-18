lower midlist

lower midlist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anna Thompson's avatar
Anna Thompson
3dEdited

Really thought-provoking essay! You put something into clear words that I have observed in a different discipline/context: I have been a community college biology instructor for well over 2 decades. Over this time I have noticed that incoming students are less and less able to ‘explore’ for loss of a better word. They have a hard time with anything that may have more than one answer and are reluctant to even start exploring something that may have more than one answer. I spend a lot of time coaxing. I have had to slow down a lot more, and also break concepts down more and practice more in order to build confidence in anything that isn’t more than a tiny snippet that could be asked in a MC question. The students have been so thoroughly trained to meet a standard and a ‘right’ answer, that they have to learn nuance, multiple solutions, or joining several smaller concepts into something more complex. They are good a maybe picking out the best answer from a few choices, but they can’t explain their own reasoning in their own words. This semester I have an older student that went to K-12 before this standardization craze, and I see the difference so clearly.

At any rate, I also run a grant scholarship program to support underrepresented minority students to persist in STEM majors because the US is not training enough STEM professionals for the current and future needs of the country. But, from my experience, the country is also losing so much by the way that K-12 has trained students on terms of innovation and exploration as well as in-depth expertise. A STEM professional working only to standards isn’t going to drive innovation or solve long-standing problems. But the real tragedy is in the loss of human potential and the joy that comes from developing that potential. Many students do finally have a chance to develop this in college but the standardized curriculum has also been creeping into especially lower division education. Equity is always on my mind, but what is happening in K-12 does not seem to be the right way to go about it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Peter Shull
Luke Morin's avatar
Luke Morin
4d

Peter — really grateful for the love and the thinking in this essay. I appreciate how seriously you take the long view of the accountability era, and I recognize so much of what you describe from my own experience. The narrowing of curriculum, the test-prep rituals, the pressure that shifted the focus away from kids and toward institutional survival — those were real distortions, and in many cases they hit the exact students who deserved the richest experiences.

Your prescription — “have kids read more and have them write more; have them speak more and let them play more; test the kids less and trust the teachers and their processes more” — is, in my book, dead on.

As I sit with that, I find myself wondering whether the real problem is less the existence of tests and more the way we’ve chosen to respond to the data they generate. In my experience, kids who are actually doing rigorous, consistent reading and writing and talking — work anchored in whole books and real intellectual engagement — tend to perform quite well on these exams. Growth metrics on high-stakes tests often do tell us something about how much thinking actually happened in a classroom over the course of a year. I still think we over-test (wildly so,) but I also see value in that signal.

The harm seems to come when we interpret test scores through a “mastery checklist” lens and then reduce instruction to isolated skills in response. That’s the part that feels toxic to me — the idea that comprehension can be reverse-engineered one standard at a time, and that an entire adaptive-learning, mastery-based profit complex has risen up in its wake, replacing time for, well, actual reading and writing.

We often talk about this as if it’s a trade-off — “well, we’re getting better results, but it’s harmful in the long haul…” But I think the most potent argument is the one you make here: it’s not a trade-off at all. Skill-drill programs suppress long-term learning and short-term results. Good instruction — the kind of reading, writing, speaking, and authentic engagement you’re defending — drives rich life outcomes and, almost incidentally, strong metrics. Kids learn, and it shows.

Would love to hear your thoughts. I always value your writing and thinking. 🙌🏻

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Peter Shull and others
29 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter Shull
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture