Nate Listrom
I quite enjoyed reading this! Thanks for sharing your thoughts with us.

As a “plotter” and structure nerd, I’m already sympathetic to a structure-based approach.

In my work in design, I’ve seen that many of the most effective patters work because they fit the way human brains perceive and process information. I have a hunch that story structures that “work” do so because of this human fit. (Sort of like how an ergonomic chair better supports your lower back — the chair is designed based on human tolerances.)

I especially liked your footnote about writing practice novels:

> “I don’t hope that my students grow up to write a lot of five-paragraph essays, but I do recognize that a 5-paragraph structure is a helpful stepping stone on the way to more interesting and original ways of organizing essays. Perhaps a writer planning a long career would do well to write some early ‘practice’ novels using established patterns and structures.”

There’s a parallel here with pottery. When you are starting out, the first form you learn is the cylinder. It’s the basic shape upon which all the others — cups and vases and teapots — are formed. Or think of leaning to play scales on a musical instrument. The point isn’t the cylinders themselves or the scales any more than there is a point in writing a formulaic, paint-by-numbers plot. But, once you get that foundational form “in your fingers” so to speak, you can move on to double-walled vessels (pottery) or arpeggiations and flourishes, etc. (music).

You may do so much improvisation that the original underlying cylinder is no longer visible, but the know-how that came from mastering the basic form still informs your choices and helps you avoid building a pot that will fold in on itself and collapse.

A last, random thought that occurred to me as I was reading your piece: perhaps the best literary fiction is a bit like jazz — an acquired taste for a narrower audience with a developed palate. Can someone learn to play improvisational jazz purely by ear and feel? Absolutely. But you will still develop a broader range and have better control if you learn the theory and practice your scales as well.

As I said before, thanks for sharing with us. You’ve got me thinking!

Caz Hart
As you know, save the cat started life as a beat sheet for script writing. It's quite precise in relation to that medium.

It's probably unfortunate that so many prose fiction writers have adopted the formula, because too many books have become predictable, unsurprising.

Yes, they hit the marks, but so what?

I think it's appealing because it's easy to remember and apply to other forms of fiction. Again, not a good enough reason for being slavish to a formula.

This is why there are so many banal and forgettable novels in the world.

