lower midlist

lower midlist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Matt Cyr's avatar
Matt Cyr
Oct 16

Nice job fellas. Please put me down for an ARC of the jersey bookie memoir, er, novel.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ned Ide's avatar
Ned Ide
Oct 16

I’m back, Peter. Great post. More later.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter Shull
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture