JunkMan
7d

Thank you for this. It makes me feel less alone and incompetent.

"My second point with regard to my fondness for Desmond and his book is that I feel like I recognize him. I recognize him as another writer who is largely self-educated and muddling through, finding success sheerly by way of reading others, typing out their work to see what it feels like, and by bloody-mindedly putting in the time. He doesn’t have an MFA, doesn’t have connections, and earns his money bartending and working in the restaurant industry². "

3d

Hello Peter. Checked out the interview and bought/read Desmond‘s book. I think you may have oversold him a bit. I also wonder if not challenging his position against craft, against “writing technique,” ends up leaving some unhelpful advice for young writers on the table. I mean, after all, craft, especially later in his career, is what made Raymond Carver such an exceptional stylist and writer. The title story in the book Desmond cites as an influence, “Where I’m calling from,” also one of my go to texts, is truly the best representation of the beautiful and intimate and hilariously funny relationships that develop between recovering alcoholics and addicts in and out of rehab I have ever read. I can’t imagine telling that story better than he told it. And it’s craft all the way from the first to the last sentence that makes it great, not merely Ray’s distinctive “voice.” I think voice is necessary, but not sufficient.

I truly wish Desmond the best. We share a lot, writing influences, being in recovery, social background. He’s a brother and I’m 100% behind him. Massive respect for having the balls to put his stories out there. I hope this message is not misinterpreted as trying to take a poke at him or sound like a know it all. I’m also self educated in the fiction department and still struggle with all these issues.

