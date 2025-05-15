lower midlist

lower midlist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ARC's avatar
ARC
7d

this is so fire! Thanks for the introduction, Peter! Appreciate you highlighting me and my work!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Sean Thomas McDonnell's avatar
Sean Thomas McDonnell
6d

"It's the game." yep

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
23 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter Shull
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture