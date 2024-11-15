Why Teach? - chapter 3
I didn’t have to wait long after Mrs. Hirsche’s walkthrough for the email inviting me to the principals’ conference room.
Upgrade to paid to play voiceover
I didn’t have to wait long after Mrs. Hirsche’s walkthrough for the email inviting me to the principals’ conference room. It showed up fifteen minutes after she had gone, giving me the rest of my first block and all of my second to wonder what fate I might have in store. Having led my first block through a discussion over the Paz poem, given them some n…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to lower midlist to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.