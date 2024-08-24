YouTube Videos for Teaching High School English
Practical Tips and Discussion on Teaching High School English
As an 18th-year high school English teacher, I thought I would start a YouTube channel to help new teachers in the classroom and to share ideas and provocations with more experienced instructors. I’m compiling links to my videos below:
10 Mistakes New Teachers Make in High School English Classroom
How Should Teachers BE in the Classroom: Tips on Presenting Yourself
How I Teach Grammar, Part 1: Sentences. Includes discussion of a helpful Formal-to-Informal Language Spedometer.
Why I’m Starting my Regular-Track Juniors with Malcolm Gladwell’s Outliers this Year.
Happy teaching,
Peter
Thanks for reading! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.