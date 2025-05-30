Note: at ~7800 words, this ‘long’ short story probably isn’t for everyone, but I suspect some of my readers will enjoy it. If long fictions aren’t your thing, please feel free to skip it—I’ll have an essay on The Campus Novel for you next week. If you do enjoy a good long story, I hope you’ll find this one to your liking.

The Wrestler

Finals. A spotlit match on the center mat, the gymnasium packed on all four sides. Jake Lockwood, my student, circling and shooting, circling and sprawling back to evade the shots of a kid named Miguel Herrera from out-of-state New Mexico. Circle shoot, circle sprawl, grapple a bit, repeat. The first period ends without either wrestler scoring a point. Two periods left to go.

It’s January, and Jake’s cut his weight down from the one-eighty of the football stat sheet to a hundred and fifty-two pounds to wrestle. On Friday nights this year, playing halfback, Jake appeared to shimmer—there one moment, gone the next. He squeezed through holes no one else saw, found his way out of pile after pile of bodies, escaped double- and triple-team tackles to get to the end zone. He has a kind of bodily awareness most other high school athletes lack, and understands things about balance and equilibrium people like you and I can’t fathom. A once-or-twice in a coaching career kind of athlete, one of the football team’s assistants told me, and seeing Jake on the wrestling mat during this weekend’s tournament has confirmed this for me: the kid has a kind of kinesthetic genius.

In the student section his classmates chant his name: Jake — Jake — Jake. Elsewhere in the gym fans rail against him. Out-of-state kids from New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, and Colorado want Herrera to win. Many of our in-state rivals from Dodge, Garden, and Liberal would love to see our undefeated team captain go down. Elsewhere, Kansas kids from places farther off have more Kansas pride. Jake — Jake — Jake, they chant. “Lock ‘im up, Wood,” someone shouts. The ref flips the red and green disk to determine who’ll start the next round up, who down, and Jake grins when he sees it. Green: his choice. He chooses up.

Sinewy and long, Herrera folds himself down on the mat, collapsing and compacting himself like an origami sculpture. He moves his neck in a circle to work out a kink, rolls his bladed scapulae back and around. Jake kneels beside him, wraps his arms around the other kid’s waist, and nods to let the ref know he’s ready. “Lock ‘im up, Wood,” the kid from the student section calls again, but Jake doesn’t lock ‘im up. Herrera is quick, slippery. It almost looks as if Jake’s squeezing causes the problem: Herrera just squirts out and away. An escape. The ref’s red-wrapped wrist goes up: one point. The two wrestlers circle and grapple a bit, hand-swatting and finger-grabbing, and Jake shoots for a leg. Misses. Herrera goes over the top of him, turns, gets a leg. The wrist goes up again. Takedown: two points.

The home crowd groans. In front of me, a few rows down, Jake’s mother cups her hands around her lips. “Don’t let ‘im,” she cries, and Jake doesn’t let him. His opponent tries first one shoulder, then the other, then starts trying to work a leg, but Jake won’t give him any leverage. Twice he anticipates a weight shift and throws himself with it, trying to use Herrera’s momentum against him, and twice he fails, his face mashed down into the mat. This isn’t the New Mexico kid’s first rodeo: he’s a senior, hasn’t lost a match this season. He won’t be unsaddled now. The clock runs down and the second period ends. Herrera rises wraith-like off of my student and Jake pushes himself up, stealing a sidelong glance at the bright LED readout below the judges’ table: Red: 3; Green: 0. Coach Arroyo steps out onto the mat, mimes a couple of turning movements, and claps his hands. Everyone on our side of the gym can read his lips. “This is it,” he says. “Go time.” Jake lowers himself to the mat, lines up his hands on the parallel white lines.

Besides Jake, everyone in the gym is standing now. “Just step up and out,” says the man next to me, as if whispering the words into Jake’s ear. “Just step up and out.” But Herrera clamps down on him when Jake tries to rise, and he can’t get away. It looked as if Herrera had relaxed for a second: like he’d given Jake the impression of a hole, then caught him trying to slip through it, gaining his arm and neck in the process. The whole gym is breathing together now, the air expanding and contracting at the edges. Cheering for whom? Against whom? It can’t matter to these young men—it must all be white noise to them.

Herrera rocks him, trying hard to bull Jake over, but Jake has made a bulwark of himself. He won’t go. He’s saving his strength, I think. There’s less than a minute left, and he wants to catch Herrera by surprise—wants to go limp and turn over unexpectedly, then keep going and end up on top. It’s the kind of maneuver someone like Jake can do: his hands and legs will move automatically when the moment comes. They’ll give here and take purchase there: a reversal into back points, or a pin. A near-defeat turned over into a jaw-dropping victory. “Reverse him,” I whisper. “Reverse him.”

He will—

Almost—

Yes—

He’s going to—

But he doesn’t. There’s no reverse, or even an escape. The best he can manage is staying off of his own back, and the time expires. The buzzer rings out.

A senior. His last chance to win our home tournament, one of the marquee wrestling tournaments in the region. One of the only tournaments he’s competed in and never won in his celebrated career. Schools from six states have sent their best to test themselves against one another two weeks shy of their state championship competitions. Favored to win in our state, Jake will go on to take third after being upset in the quarterfinals. He’ll make short work of his opponents on the backside of the bracket, finish the season with a record of thirty-six and two, and have been within a single point of being crowned state champion, but this, I think, is the loss he’ll remember. He’s got tears in his eyes as the referee takes his and Hererra’s hands, raises Hererra’s. Disappointment? Heartbreak? Shame? This is my purest memory of Jake Lockwood, standing in the middle of the ring with the tears falling onto his singlet, the ref holding Herrera’s hand aloft, the crowd breathing together no more. Jake’s mother, a few rows down from me, cups her hands and hollers again: “It’s alright, Jake. It’s alright.”

I stood to leave. I had a date: a twenty-four-year-old elementary school art teacher named Abby I had met a few weeks before at a local bar called the High Plains Oasis. We were due to meet again at the back of that bar at nine. I knew half the bartenders who worked at the Oasis—I’d gone to high school with them—and most of them, if I didn’t get there before she did, would start chatting her up themselves. I made my way around the outside of the gym’s perimeter and crossed in front of our home student section, waving generally at the students who called out my name, and then I pushed open the far gym doors into the half-lit, relative quiet of the social studies hall.

Jake was there, sprinting down-and-backs the length of the hallway, wearing a pair of blue nylon shorts and a gray sweatshirt over his blue and white singlet, the hood’s drawstring pulled so tight as to collapse his view to what might have been seen through a submarine’s porthole. A thin wire ran from his sweatshirt’s pouch-pocket into that hole: music piped in from a tiny MP3 player.

I raised my hand, just to acknowledge him, but he either misunderstood the gesture or wanted to stop, because he halted abruptly in front of me. He lifted both his hands to stretch his hood open and pulled his earbuds out from his ears. He offered me one of his sweat-slicked hands. “Thanks for coming,” he said, which must be what you have to say when your English teacher of the previous year has come to watch you wrestle.

I told him I’d had a lot of friends who wrestled when I was in school, and said that I was a fan. I added this last because I was a fan, and not just a teacher. And in a way, I was a fellow of his. As student, I had competed in the gymnasium he’d just competed in. Playing first JV, then varsity basketball, I had made and missed my fair share of shots.

“Thanks,” he said. His smile was still there, but wavering. He must not have known what he felt—must not have known how to arrange his eyes and eyebrows, cheeks and mouth. Was he angry? Disappointed? For him, second place at this tournament couldn’t have been enough. I tried to remember what it was like to have lost the big game; knew that, despite its only having been a few years, I wouldn’t be able to summon up the truth of the pain. I had done a lot of growing up since then.

The music from his dangling earbuds beat on. Something I’d never heard before, it was still the same song: the music I had listened to before games to get my adrenaline flowing, to get into my ‘zone.’ I could tell that despite my standing in front of him, he was still processing. Had Miguel Herrera been better, or could Jake have won? Had he wrestled badly in general, or had there been a key mistake?

“Four pins and a tech fall,” I said to highlight what a good tournament he’d had. “You should be proud.”

Behind me, more spectators were leaving. The school’s team was strong this year, but not as strong as the teams we’d had when I’d been a student. Jake was the last member of our squad who’d made it to the finals, and now hometown fans were heading out, getting on with their weekends. I could tell by the way he looked over my shoulder that he didn’t know how to deal with these people—that he’d like to put his earbuds back in, pull his hood back up, and keep running.

“I’ll let you go,” I said, and I saw the relief come into his eyes. I pat his shoulder as I stepped past him and made my way down the hall to one of the building’s lesser-used exits.

Jake and I didn’t have the easiest go of it in my class. Though smart, he wasn’t a very good student—was largely indifferent—and I was only a second-year teacher, then, still trying to understand the intricacies of classroom management and my curriculum. Jake could have been in an honors section if he’d wanted—he had tested as gifted at one point in his youth—but he didn’t want to. Hard working in the weight room, on the field, and on the wrestling mat, he was lazy in my class—and he didn’t do the best job of getting along with his peers, either. He was, to be frank about it, arrogant. Kind of a prick. During passing periods he walked through the halls with his shoulders rolled forward, as if headed for a brawl. When he disagreed with someone in class discussions, he didn’t respond to their comment—he attacked the person. He had that in him: to bully. To disparage, belittle, and dismiss. Inexperienced, I had only been able to manage ineffectual warnings: Easy Jake, back down. Stick around and talk to me after class. We got along—and he stopped picking on the other kids after six weeks or so—largely because he was smart enough to recognize and take me up on the tacit offer I made to all of my restless, disrespectful, and unruly students: so far but no farther. As I was still figuring out the ropes in my classroom, I would give them a little more space than most teachers would allow—and I wouldn’t hassle them when they underachieved—so long as they did at least half of their work and kept their heads down.

I was teaching a unit on the founding texts of our American republic, then: we were reading things like “The Declaration of Independence,” Payne’s “Common Sense” and “Sunshine Soldier,” and some excerpts from the Federalist Papers. Here’s something that one of our founding fathers wrote, which I attempted to teach Jake and his classmates:

On the other hand, it will be equally forgotten that the vigor of government is essential to the security of liberty; that, in the contemplation of a sound and well-informed judgment, their interest can never be separated; and that a dangerous ambition more often lurks behind the specious mask of zeal for the rights of the people than under the forbidden appearance of zeal for the firmness and efficiency of government. History will teach us that the former has been found a much more certain road to the introduction of despotism than the latter, and that of those men who have overturned the liberties of republics, the greatest number have begun their career by paying obsequious court to the people; commencing demagogues, and ending tyrants…

These were words I only partially understood myself, at the time: words I, like my students, thought of as artifacts of an almost irrelevant history. What does he mean by vigor of government, I asked, and Do we know what specious means? How about despotism, or demagogue?

In the face of these questions, Jake’s head was often on his desk—a state of affairs I didn’t much mind.

I hasten to add that all of this doesn’t mean I didn’t like Jake—I did, in fact. I liked him. And not in that saccharine “I’m a teacher, so I like all of my students” way, because, frankly, I didn’t like all of my students. And I didn’t like him because I saw him as a project or special challenge—someone I could “fix,” or “set right”—because, while I believed in education—believed in in it profoundly—I was never one of those who came to the job with that sort of crusader’s zeal. I offered education to my students—even tweaked my lessons for them when they were academically weak, or socially disadvantaged, or struggling in some other way—but when students demonstrated a strong disinterest in what I offered, I seldom worked to seduce them with the material. I was willing, and in several cases happy, to let them fail. Failure, I’ve always thought, can be the best way to learn. (Not that Jake failed my class—he didn’t.)

Insofar as I liked Jake, I liked him the way his friends must have liked him: the way I had admired some of my friends in high school. I liked Jake because he was arrogant. I possess a teacher’s fondness for the intelligent and the hard working, of course—and for virtuous students who are honest, empathetic, selfless, and kind—but I’ve seen too many of my former students who haven’t lived up to the potential they had—too many who didn’t take up the mantle and do things. Even in my first years I could see that many of my smartest and most diligent students wouldn’t do much that was ambitious or interesting with their lives. I knew what they’d be like in college and afterward: obedient and tame. To be diligent and smart is too often to set the dimensions of one’s box too small, and then to stay inside it. Look at the men and women who’ve done things in our world, the ones who have built things, or taken charge to lead others. Those individuals, more often than not, had some arrogance.

The graduation pamphlet said Jake would join the marines. While I wouldn’t have wished a military career on many of my students, mired as we were in conflicts in the Middle East, I thought this might be a good course of action for Jake. There was the possibility he might die in Iraq or Afghanistan, of course, but I didn’t see it happening. Jake would escape in a firefight; he would reverse an ambush. He would run into more trouble if he remained in Plains City. A car accident while street racing; a knifing in a parking lot outside a bar; an accidental drowning in one of the small nearby lakes after a few too many beers—these were the dangers for Jake to avoid.

And so I was disappointed to see him outside the video rental place one evening the next spring, a dirty blue Royals cap backwards on his head, green-black oil worked into the knees of his jeans.

“The marines and I didn’t work out,” he said in response to my question. He named another student I had taught, told me he was working construction for the kid’s dad.

“And you bought a truck?” I asked, nodding toward the big black Ram he’d just climbed out of.

He grinned. “Thought I’d try to build some credit.”

“Sounds smart,” I said, and I walked away feeling lightened. Our academic programs are like prisons for so many of our students, I thought. The light and air and labor of the real world are what so many of them need in order to grow. If I thought about Jake again over the next couple years, it was in the context of some other misbehaving or underperforming student. School doesn’t always work for all of them. Work works for some.

Jake became a topic of local—and then national—discussion a few years after that.

Was I surprised to see Jake’s name in the article online, or to see it in real black and white print? I was not. The thing that surprised me was the number of people who expressed their own surprise. I had been back in Plains City for seven years then. Seven years a teacher. I had seen not only the things that had come of my own classmates, but also what had come of some of the students I’d taught. The aforementioned knifings and drownings. Drug dealing, domestic battery, and child abuse. Embezzlement, prostitution, and suicide. Bad things happened to bad and good people alike. Good and bad people did bad things, alike. Jake, according to the paper—he robbed a bank.

He and his two accomplices had the money and their freedom for all of half an hour after it happened, so everyone said it had been a stupid plan, all balls and bravado—but any plan that doesn’t work might be called stupid, and if it had worked, I suspect a lot of the people who criticized him would have called it brilliant. I heard another teacher say it must have been the brainchild of one of the accomplices, that Jake would never, but the plan seemed simple, elegant, and bold to me. I saw Jake’s fingerprints all over it.

The plan, informed by a girl who’d worked at the bank, was this: on the edge of Dodge City, an hour from Plains, an armored truck visited Harvest Trust Savings and Loan every Friday morning to pick up the excess currency its cash-labor clientele had deposited throughout the week, so Thursday was the bank’s most cash-heavy day. The vault’s door was always open during business hours, and the small cash box on the wall holding the three or four hundred thousand dollars the bank kept on hand was susceptible to the prying of a crowbar. If it was secure, it was secure chiefly by virtue of its being anonymous: the cash box appeared unremarkable among the other boxes on the vault’s wall. Jake and his accomplices would come in at ten o’clock in the morning after the bank’s opening-business rush had dissipated. Wearing ski masks and brandishing Berettas in traditional bank robber fashion, they would catch the bank’s manager on his coffee break and instruct the tellers to step away from their silent alarm triggers. They would run around the counter to empty the boxes themselves, and in the vault they would pry open the cash box, scoop what was there into trash bags, make a run for their nondescript little Chevy Impala, and make a mad dash out of town. They could do all of this in about two or two-and-a-half minutes, they thought.

The highway was only a few blocks from the bank, and once they were out of Dodge there was another exit for a dirt farm road every couple or three miles. The three of them would exploit the cross-hatching dirt roads of the surrounding farm and ranch country for their getaway. If they weren’t immediately tailed, they could make their turn from the highway five minutes after leaving the bank and be parked safely away in an implement storage shed ten miles from the bank a few minutes after that. The guns, masks, and Impala left behind, they would part ways in a tan Jeep Wrangler, a little white Pontiac, and Jake’s shining Ram. The money with Jake, they would head in three separate directions, Jake doubling back the way they had come. After passing a couple days lying low, they would meet up for dinner at a Mexican place called Ranchero’s and celebrate over margaritas.

Their contingency plan, less elegant (“because we didn’t think we’d need to use it”) was simply to run. A high-speed chase over dirt roads. They had four “hideouts” picked out should they have to bypass the implement shed where their vehicles were parked, and could make various runs for Oklahoma or Colorado if need be.

“Yeah, we thought about it,” one of them answered when asked about the plumes of dust that would follow any car racing down those country roads. But they didn’t think there would be anyone close enough behind to see them. As it happened, they weren’t tailed away from the bank, and no one saw them leave town. It was a sheriff that caught them: a hi-po who was heading toward the city when the call went out, who caught sight of the dust plume leading off from the highway as he topped a rise. He intuited what was taking place immediately, called in to give his location and request backup, then flipped on his lights to engage in what turned out to be a relatively short pursuit.

It was April when it happened. Spring Break behind us, I was reading Death of a Salesman with my seniors. They were talking about the heist before, after, and sometimes during my class, using the hyperbolic and mythologizing language of adolescence: the getaway attempt was epic. Jake was a beast.

Jake had graduated a year before this cohort had gotten to the school, but their older brothers and sisters knew him. And he’d been at a party, once, that some of them had been to. Among the wrestlers (and I taught about half of the varsity that year), he was a part of the program’s lore. That group had come to the high school to watch him compete when they’d been in middle school. They’d seen tapes of his matches.

Death of a Salesman: Willy’s car accidents, Biff’s record of petty theft, Happy’s womanizing. The differences between being “liked” and “well-liked.” Uncle Ben’s trip to Alaska and Willy’s length of rubber hose. The life insurance policy and the American Dream.

He should have stuck with the marines, Jake. He should have gotten out of town. The consensus opinion among the students was that he was a badass. Neither Beowulf killing Grendel’s mother nor any of the characters we had discussed in Macbeth that year could have inspired so much admiration. The car got up over a hundred and forty miles an hour at one point, they’d heard. They didn’t use the word heroic, but it was the word they wanted, I could tell. You could hear the awe in their voices.

Was he desperate to be rich? Did he cave to the American pressure to get rich or die trying? It seemed to me Jake had done something Loman-esque: thrown his life away for a pile of money.

Over dinner, my father, a local lawyer, asked me what I knew. “You taught the Lockwood kid, didn’t you?”

I told him I had.

“He wasn’t stupid, was he?”

“He wasn’t.” I told him how I’d seen Jake the year after he’d graduated. How he’d seemed to be doing well in the real world.

My father shook his head. “That’s what everybody keeps saying. That the kid was a good worker making good money. That this was senseless.”

I shrugged, forked a piece of broccoli into my mouth.

“Did he seem hotheaded or volatile? Impatient?”

I shook my head, thinking back on the times I’d seen Jake on the mat. Hotheaded and volatile wrestlers were poor wrestlers. The Jake I’d known might not have been prudent, but he epitomized patience. Even in my classroom, where he certainly wasn’t out to ‘win,’ I’d known he was sizing me up.

Jake’s family lived in a house on the better side of town, and he’d taken a nice apartment a few blocks from his parents’ place after he’d moved out. His truck was already paid off. “Think he was a gambler?”

Of course, I thought—someone who hatched a plot to rob a bank would have to be a gambler, and wrestling was certainly a sport of calculated risks—but then I realized that my father meant online. A lot of men in the community had been playing poker on the internet, and you heard stories about wives coming home to find their husbands crying, the savings lost. “Could’ve been,” I said. “Maybe.”

“That’s probably it.” My father folded his napkin and set it beside his plate. “I hear they’ve got algorithms set up to deal the cards. The people who play the best are the ones who lose the most.”

The next week there were federal agents in town, though, hauling Jake’s things out of his apartment, and the rumor shifted from an insurmountable gambling debt to drugs. Involvement with some Mexican gang. A shipment stolen, or mishandled, or lost, and Jake had needed to pay the debt. That explained the desperation of the ploy: if he didn’t come up with the cash they would kill him.

Then he was arraigned, though, and we learned there wasn’t going to be just one trial, but two. In addition to bank robbery, he was being charged with Criminal Threats, Electronic Harassment, Hate Speech, and Domestic Terrorism. When I heard this—when I picked up the newspaper to confirm this was true—then I was surprised.

Jake Lockwood, a terrorist? Some kind of white supremacist? I couldn’t imagine him wearing a white hood, and, of course, he wouldn’t have. His hood would be gray, maroon, or navy blue, attached to a sweatshirt. They all would. But—and this is important for me to try to get across—ours wasn’t some honkytonk, white bread town like people no doubt imagine when they hear “Plains City” in “Western Kansas.” You didn’t have to speak English to get a good job working in the meat packing plants, and Plains City is a community of immigrants. Jake had gone to high school in a building where half the kids were Hispanic, and a good portion of the balance were black and Vietnamese. Our lunchroom wasn’t divided, with kids of different races sitting in different quadrants—our kids got along. When I thought of racism—capital-letter White Supremacist Racism—I thought of private schools, and schools in the segregated suburbs. Schools where the kids never mixed.

I’m not so rosy in my outlook as to think that no racism took place in the high school I graduated from and later took a job teaching. I heard kids slander one another in the halls, and had seen terrible fights between white and black, white and Hispanic, Hispanic and black, and Hispanic and Asian. Certainly the honors class/ regular class rosters largely lined up more closely with kids’ ethnicities—and their parents’ incomes—than their abilities, I know, but ours was a high school where I’d once stood at a window watching four students, one black, one white, one Hispanic, and one Asian, leave together by a side door to ditch and go to one or the others’ house together after lunch. Ours was a school where I thought the arrival of every incoming freshman class seemed to wear the old racial barriers down further.

Half the kids on Jake’s wrestling team had been Hispanic or black, and I know he was friends with Tyrone Shaw and Steven Nguyen. And I’d taught him Huck Finn and Othello when he was in my class, and everyone read To Kill a Mockingbird second semester of their sophomore year no matter who they had for a teacher. It had been my observation that my racist students were often my lowest achieving—that sometimes a kid is literally too unintelligent to be able to see another person’s perspective—that their animosity stemmed from an inability to empathize. Or maybe, I thought, it was rooted in insecurity—a desperate desire to feel superior to anyone, no matter how superficial the reason. Now I wondered if the racism in my classes was more pervasive; if the dumber racists just stood out because they weren’t smart enough to hide it.

Jake, of course, wasn’t stupid. But I can’t imagine him as a person who was already destined to become who he became when he was in my classroom. He must have been on the fence, a kid who could have gone either way, and I’ve always thought of literature as inoculative. It might not have immediate effect, but didn’t it rattle around in the mind? I had always imagined I was loading narratives into my students’ minds so they would be there to make themselves useful when the time came for them to be called upon. Jake’s case tore holes in my belief system. I couldn’t rectify the junior I’d had in class, the senior I’d talked to in that hallway after he lost that match, or the young man I saw outside the video rental place with the picture of Jake that came out over the months that followed. Jake making threatening phone calls? Typing up and mailing obscene and threatening letters? He hadn’t needed the money from the bank robbery to pay back any debt—the money, they said, was investment money. Jake was buying guns and ammo and materials for making bombs—he was starting a militia.

“Maybe his father beat him,” I said to my friend Garret one night at the High Plains Oasis, the Royals losing to the Cardinals on the TV behind the bar.

“Or maybe a priest touched his wiener,” Garret said, bored with the conversation. “Or a teacher. You taught him, didn’t you?”

“It could’ve been a coach,” I said. Garret was one of the football team’s assistants. “Or it could have been concussions.”

“Could have been,” Garret said. “Or maybe he just hated some Mexicans and black people.”

Pinning the blame on Jake’s father was a tidy way to solve the puzzle and take the conundrum off my mind.

Bringing up the “nature vs nurture” debate is a classic English class exercise, one good, usually, for killing at least a class period or two. And invoking Jake’s father solved the equation for both variables. I had met him once, in the fall of Jake’s junior year, at the “team” parent-teacher conference called because Jake was falling behind in his classes, already failing both math and chemistry. If he didn’t get his grades up before the semester ended, he wouldn’t be eligible to wrestle after the semester break. Mrs. Stallings, Jake’s counselor, ran the after-school meeting, and Mr. Keaton, the principal of the Science Department, sat in a chair off to the side, fulfilling the state requirement that an administrator always be present at a student intervention. One by one, we who taught Jake introduced ourselves and described his performance and behaviors in the classes we taught. Discussing a student’s low achievement—or poor behavior—is an exercise that calls for tact in a school like ours, where most of the families are poor, and where language barriers and cultural differences can obscure subtleties and magnify any negative comments that are made. Telling a parent that a kid seems sleepy can be understood as saying the kid is lazy; to say a student doesn’t seem to understand can be interpreted to mean the teacher thinks the kid is dumb. Telling a parent a student is unruly or disrespectful (even if he is; even if everyone at the table knows it) can mean the parent goes home and breaks the kid’s arm. A colleague of mine saw a kid come back to school the Monday after a Friday afternoon meeting with his ribs bandaged after she gave a frank account of his disruptions in her class. Some parents think we’ve called for conferences because we want them to physically beat their kids: that we can’t, so they need to. Others are embarrassed to hear their kid is behaving badly—they hear our appraisal of their child as a critique of their parenting and lash out when they get home.

So the formula involves putting a lot of praise on the front end of the comments: “Jake’s so bright”; “The lab write-up he did in September was really very good, one of the best in the class”; “He’s capable of doing high level work, when he wants to,” and then, always, the but.

“He seems to do well when he does the reading,” I said. “But his quiz scores suggest he doesn’t always do the reading.”

Mr. Lockwood, who sold cars from a lot on the south side of town, waited for us to finish, then fixed his gaze on Mr. Sen, the chemistry teacher.

“You think it’s my son’s lack of attention that’s holding him back in your class?” he asked, redness spreading up from his collar.

“I think if your son would be trying to put—”

“Would be trying to put,” Mr. Lockwood mimicked. “My son puts in the effort. I see him at the kitchen table every night pouring over your chemistry book.”

Across the table from me, Mr. Houston, Jake’s US History teacher, met my eye with an inquisitive look. Was he trying, as I was, to imagine Jake pouring over a book? Mr. Lockwood was almost certainly lying, but what if he wasn’t?

“And you,” Jake’s father continued, wheeling on Mrs. Cortez. “You can’t even get his name right. He’s Jake, not Jack.”

Now Mrs. Cortez colored. She had come to us from Spain, and the pronunciation of Jake’s name she’d used in her report was irregular—closer to the French Jacque than Jake. Mr. Lockwood wasn’t the kind of parent who might mistake a critique of his child for a criticism of his parenting. He was the type to shift the blame entirely—to deny that his son could possibly be at fault whatsoever.

He turned to address Mr. Keaton. “Tell you what the problem is, is these teachers who aren’t native speakers of the language, who the kids can’t understand. And I’m not the only parent who thinks so.”

Mrs. Cortez shrank back in her chair, but Mr. Sen, who had grown up speaking English, took umbrage. “I have taught twenty-six students in his class this semester, and Jake is the only one who has failed.”

Mr. Keaton held up his hand and looked across the table. “Is that the problem?” he asked. “You can’t understand your teachers?”

Jake was seated beside his father, hunched over in a hoodie, his hands clasped below the table in a posture that was pretty standard for these meetings. His head came up.

“I can understand them,” he said, nodding toward the end of the table where Mr. Houston and I were sitting.

“So you’re not understanding the instruction in these other two classes, or you’re not catching it when homework is assigned, or what?” Mr. Keaton asked.

A moment passed while Jake considered his response.

“All of it, I guess.”

“Switch him out,” Mr. Keaton said to Mrs. Stallings. “Give him to Gilbert for math and Parmoni for chem.” He looked back to Jake. “If we give you a couple weeks to make up work, your grades will come up?”

“I mean, I’ll try.”

In a few weeks his grades did come up. Not just his math and chemistry grades, but all of them. His F’s and D’s became C’s. His C’s became B’s and A’s. His D in my class rose to a B-.

I liked this narrative, and embraced it, I think, because of its simplicity. A bullying, enabling father; an institution that bowed to bigotry instead of challenging it—but a few weeks after I thought I’d solved the conundrum of Jake Lockwood, more details about Jake and his friends emerged, and he was on the front page of the paper again: Militia’s Explosive Plot Revealed.

The FBI and ATF hadn’t been tipped off to Jake’s actions by any evidence related to the bank robbery; it turned out they’d already had Jake on their radar. He’d been contacted by undercover agents. His plan—one of his plans—involved the use of stockpiled fertilizer to build a truck bomb. He was going to target a group of trailer houses east of town where a group of some four or five dozen Somali refugees lived and worshiped. The fact that my former student could not only conceive of such a plan, but go so far as to rob a bank to put that plan into motion—it exploded the simple narrative I had created: blew it to smithereens. Lots of people have racist fathers. I’d had plenty of students who grew up among heinously bigoted relatives. And who, even among those without fathers like Jake’s, hasn’t had a racist thought? It’s a big leap between harboring some animosity towards people who look and speak differently than you to actively deciding to murder fifty or sixty people, isn’t it? But perhaps not. Perhaps Jake didn’t think of these Somalis he was plotting against as people. Was that the trick of it?

My mind went back to Garret’s and my conversation. Had Jake’s head hit the mat too hard, too many times? Or had he damaged his brain with hard drugs? Was there an undiscovered or undisclosed mental illness? My speculation that his father was to blame became, upon further reflection, so insufficient as to be ludicrous. Garret’s father was one of the most racist men I’d ever met, forever launching into expletive-laden diatribes, but Garett almost never used any of his father’s terminology, and his circle of close friends was certainly wider and more diverse than my own.

I hadn’t ever been one to follow a nationally televised trial, much less a small town one, with anything but cursory interest, but I waited for Jake’s second trial (he was quickly convicted in the first) with great anticipation. What would he plead? How would his attorney mount a defense?

Everyone in town was intrigued—obsessed. The trial came up always, everywhere. I overheard people talking about it at Champ’s Diner and Wonder’s Bakery. It was discussed in the checkout line at the Kroger and across the teacher and student tables in the lunchroom. Young and old men discussed in in the weight room at the Rec. My father said there was a possibility the whole thing could be dismissed on an unlawful seizure argument, but he doubted it. Jake had communicated enough to the undercover agents to almost warrant a warrant, and then he’d robbed a bank.

“Did you teach Jake Lockwood?” a kid in my class, Dylan Hass, wanted to know. The truth would take us off topic, but I didn’t want to be caught out in a lie if Dylan already knew the truth, so I told him I did. “I taught him when he was a junior,” I said; “No, he was a good kid, like any of you”; “No—he didn’t hang out with only white kids”; “No. We didn’t have a ‘white’s only club’ at the school when he was here. A lot of the kids he hung out with were black and Hispanic”; “Yes, he did have a pretty serious Latina girlfriend he took to prom.” My students shook their heads and I shrugged. “I wouldn’t have expected it from him. But that’s one of the things we’ve been talking about, isn’t it? How hard it is to understand someone else? How hard it is to know ourselves?”

The lawyer, who the family had brought in from Wichita at some expense, pled the defense you might have seen in the national news: Paranoid Delusion. Jake had spent too much time in his truck listening to the syndicated Hate Radio. His online browsing activity, as demonstrated by the records the FBI had obtained with their warrant and presented with their evidence, was confined to a narrow spectrum of hard-right, anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant websites. He was convinced a religious war was taking place; that the Somalis who had come to our community weren’t refugees, but insurgents; that key players deeply-seated in the US government were looking the other way—that somehow left-leaning Jewish people were facilitating a Muslim plot to takeover America. He didn’t think he was going to solve it all by himself. He thought he was ringing an alarm, issuing a clarion call for action. “He thought of himself like a modern-day Paul Revere,” his lawyer said during closing arguments. “He thought those bombs going off, when they went off, would be like the cry ‘the redcoats are coming,’ and that people would finally start asking questions about what a bunch of Muslim people were doing living in Western Kansas.”

The truth? Or an elaborate ploy to try to get reduced time? (Because it was clear, my father said, that there was going to be significant time.) The latter, I thought, but then I started hearing stories from his friends, former students of mine, several of them, that started floating around the community—how sallow and gaunt he’d become in the year before the robbery; how jealous of his privacy and spare in his conversation. “He was a different person,” Tommy Kinnell told me when I saw him one afternoon at Champ’s. “I don’t feel that bad about it. It’s kind of like it wasn’t even Jake that got put away for four lifes. It’s really more like it was somebody else.”

I flip to the Hate Radio, sometimes, in my car. It’s on a local station, but it isn’t anyone local behind the microphone. The locals all know that in our town the economy would fail if it weren’t for the immigrants. Lord knows the whites wouldn’t do that work in the packing plants, for those wages, without unionizing. Lord knows that without the plants and their brown and black workers the town would be shrinking and folding up like half the other towns on our half of the state. Even Mr. Lockwood—especially Mr. Lockwood—must have known that he wouldn’t have had a livelihood without uneducated, credit-less immigrants to sell used cars and overpriced protection plans to.

Listening as a teacher who discusses rhetoric and persuasive techniques, I’m struck by the Hate Radio broadcasters’ invoking of the Founding Fathers, and certain “sacred texts”—the Bible, and The Constitution—the latter perhaps more often than the former—and the careful selection and omission of the details they use. The rhetorical gymnastics they’re capable of—snarling about “entitlement” one moment and invoking listeners’ bloodrights—not birthrights, but bloodrights—the next. Their tone, I think, is perhaps their most potent weapon. The indignation veering into outrage. Self-assurance beyond the point of arrogance: assuming the full agreement of the listener so far as to tell the listener exactly what it is he or she believes.

The ‘original framers’ are under attack, they say, but they never actually quote the original framers’ words. And this is the problem, I think, as I prepare to teach my own “Founding Documents” and “Rhetoric of the American Revolution” units, again, recalling Jake with his head down on his desk: that we have so many people who haven’t even read these texts, who can’t read the texts. That these texts are being held up as sacred, and that there’s no sanctity in human life.

But then I catch myself. Because I think Huck Finn is sacred, don’t I? And To Kill a Mockingbird, and Othello, and Death of a Salesman? I’m a preacher, too, who has been guilty of valuing my texts more than I’ve valued the students sitting in the chairs in front of me. And I’ve been out-preached by the piped-in men on the Hate Radio.

When I think about Jake now, I don’t see him in the orange prison jumpsuit of his last picture in the Post-Dispatch. I see him in the gray, hooded sweatshirt he was wearing as he ran down-and-backs in the social studies hall, the drawstrings pulled tight to shrink his view, the earbud wires snaking up to drown out anything he might hear. I get two or three Jake Lockwoods in every junior and senior class each year, or five or six—or ten or twelve—and now the question I keep turning over and over, the one I can’t pin down or escape, is What can I do to teach them better?

Leave a comment

Share

Peter Shull is a Midwestern novelist, essayist, short story writer, and educator. His novel Why Teach? is available from Bookshop.org, B&N, Amazon, Kindle Store, and Kobo.