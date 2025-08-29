Hi Friends,

Today I’m sharing ten essays on writing fiction I’ve been thinking about as I let my second novel rest and work on my third. Next week I’ll be back with a ‘teacher’ post about how I’m using Bloom’s Taxonomy to guide my current thoughts on teaching high school English. For now: Ten Essays!

1 Walter Mosley’s essay “For Writers, Fragile Ideas Need Loving Every Day” is a no-brainer for me to put at the top of this list. To me, the advice that novelists work regularly day after day, week after week, month after month, year after year cannot be repeated often enough. By all means, read other books and essays that give this same advice: read The War of Art, Art and Fear, The Creative Habit, and Mason Currey’s Artists at Work books. Read all of the Paris Review interviews you can find. Learn the importance of an ongoing and consistent work habit over and over again. For working writers, time and effort—regularity and persistence—are the name of the game, and Mosley’s essay expresses this truism in one of the most succinct and memorable ways I’ve read it.

2 Rust Hills’s “Slick Fiction, as against Quality Fiction”: This brief essay explains the differences between fiction in the ‘slicks,’ the popular, glossy magazines of earlier in the last century, and fiction that is ‘of quality.’ It rests on one of the most useful comparisons I’ve ever read about fiction writing: slick fiction is often formulaic and about ‘the day dream’: fantasy and wish fulfillment. Quality fiction is about what Hill, referencing Jung, calls ‘the night dream’: it is strange, often unsettling, doesn’t pander, and feels, despite its unexpectedness, true.

3 Douglas Bauer’s essay “Sentiment & Sentimentality” from his book The Stuff of Fiction: Advice on Craft feels relevant to me lately in light of some of the current discussion around sentimentality in fiction. As I tell my high school students, there is little doubt that we humans are capable of great reason, but we make the majority of our important decisions based on our feelings and emotions: our sentiments. The most important questions we must answer are ones that we will most likely follow our hearts for: How will I spend my time in this life? What will I study? What work will I do? Will I pursue romance and marriage? Will I accept the advances of someone who pursues me? Sentiment is the lifeblood of the fiction I prefer to read. Sentiment, combined with unexpected happenstance, drives the majority of the causal chains of events in the books I love. But sentimentality, per Bauer, is something else: emotion that is exaggerated in literature and unearned on the page. Bauer’s essay lays out a strong case for the former and against the latter, and I think his whole collection of essays is very much worth reading.

4 “The Five Modes” by Dan Pope: In this brief essay from Bret Anthony Johnston’s collection Naming the World, Pope argues that there are only five ‘modes’ in writing fiction: exposition, action, dialogue, description, and state-of-mind. Of these, Pope suggests that the latter four relate to ‘showing, not telling,’ and that, while exceptions exist, as a rule about 80% of a work of fiction ought to be scene-based leaning on the ‘showing’ modes.

5 “Do Something” by Christopher Beha: In this essay from The Tin House Writer’s Notebook II, Beha discusses a common writerly problem: getting caught up in writing great sentences at the expense of composing narratives that work. Making reference to a range of writers including Paul Valery, Andre Breton, Augustine, Auden, and Annie Dillard, Beha argues that there is ‘beauty in what fits’ and in what is functional. In contrast, self-contained, independently beautiful sentences often fail in novels because they exist too often only for themselves. In my less elegant gloss of his essay: writing great novels doesn’t require sentences that are spectacular individually, it requires sentences that work together as a team, and sentences that stand out as beautiful on their own too often turn out to be bad ‘team players.’ Beha, for what it’s worth, is the former editor of Harper’s and has published a trio of novels. My favorite two are The Index of Self-Destructive Acts and Arts & Entertainments.

6 “Making a Scene: Fiction’s Fundamental Unit,” by Anna Keesey in Tin House’s The Writer’s Notebook. I’ve include this essay because of Keesey’s helpful use of existing academic concepts of “story” and “discourse” to build to her contrast between her own ideas of “unfolding” and “infolding”: stories unfold as events transpire, but writers can in-fold material to direct the reader’s attention and add insight and texture. With references to works by Virginia Wolff, Denis Johnson, Hemingway, Alice Munro, and Shakespeare, this piece is well-supported with examples. To my thinking, the ability to slow down the narrative and fold-in extra understandings is one of the greatest strengths of written narrative art; if one is a writer of any fiction that leans to the more literary or sophisticated, I don’t know why they wouldn’t make use of this strategy. This isn’t to say that Keesey comes down clearly on the side of ‘infolding,’ though—several of her examples share how well-paced or even rapid ‘unfolding’ can be effective.

7 “The Scene Beast is Hungry” by C. J. Hribal: As a self-declared ‘infolding fan’ and a teacher of high school English who loves to talk about meaning, it should comes as a surprise to no one that I’m interested in fiction that engages deeply with ideas. That said, I know that, paradoxically, fiction that deals overtly with ideas can come across as stodgy and forced, while fiction that focuses on the conflicts, actions, and interactions of characters can deliver impactful thought and meaning for readers. Writers need scenes—places of action and exchange with tension and conflict—to draw readers through their books. Hribal’s essay, my third in this list dealing explicitly with scene (the fourth if one recognizes the implicit necessity of scenes as the places where we ‘do something’ in Beha’s essay), argues for the necessity of including scenes as places where authors lose control and characters gain it.

8 “Against Epiphanies”: this Charles Baxter essay from his collection Burning Down The House is perhaps less necessary than it used to be, but there might still be a few people stuck in the past. (Any readers still hitting ‘space’ twice after their periods?) Baxter’s essay addresses the preponderance of short stories concluding with epiphanies in the latter half of the last century and points out how this proliferation of the popular concluding technique became so extensive that many authors seemed to think epiphanies were required. Many conclusions, in this environment, began to feel artificial and “manufactured.”

9 “Get a job” by Benjamin Percy: I think about Percy’s essay often. With regard to Jane Austen, George Eliot, Tolstoy, and Dostoevsky, I understand that their characters often didn’t have jobs because of their privileged positions in society. In contemporary American fiction, I have less patience for unemployed protagonists. It seems I see an awful lot of fiction by and about people who, well… don’t seem to work, don’t seem to have ever really worked, and don’t really have any idea what it means to work. There’s a great tradition of workplace literature—the triumphs and the tragedies, the forced proximity to frustrating and interesting coworkers, the myopias and smallnesses of managers and bosses, etc, as demonstrated by novels as disparate as (just shooting from the hip) Heller’s Catch-22, Yates’s Revolutionary Road, Richard Russo’s Nobody’s Fool, Joshua Ferris’s Now We Come to the End, and Substacker Amran Gawani’s new book Leverage. There have been some novels in the last twenty years I enjoyed in which the characters didn’t work—Haruki Murakami’s protagonist in The Wind-up Bird Chronicles is unemployed; Jonathan Lethem’s Chronic City features a protagonist who, as a former child actor, currently lives on residuals (so his life is at least colored by his former work); and Ottessa Moshfegh’s protagonist temporarily works in My Year of Rest and Relaxation, and that work is relevant in the course of the novel—but too often it seems that a job is ‘tacked on’ or ‘pasted over’ the protagonist, not integral to their life or story. All too often I can’t see how the character could plausibly have the job they’ve been assigned, as they don’t seem interested in it, qualified for it, or ever to be doing it. A great deal of this fiction seems closer to the ‘day dream’ described in Rust Hill’s article above: people born wealthy who don’t have to work, or people who seem magically to just get jobs that they aren’t very interested in or invested in which pay their bills. And so the integration of the working side of characters’ lives has become a sort of litmus test for me. I think that better fiction does it better.

10 “Shitty First Drafts” and “Short Assignments” by Anne Lamott—“Short Assignments” appears first in her book Bird by Bird, but “Shitty First Drafts” is the essay I think of first when I think of Lamott. It seems logical to end this list as I began it, writing about practice instead of craft, because without practice there can be no craft. “Shitty First Drafts” is Lamott’s famous, often-cited chapter in which she claims that “the only way I can get anything written at all is to write really, really shitty first drafts.” As a teacher of writing and as a writer myself, I find this both true and encouraging. Some days I sit down and the words pour out of me; others I have to put the manure down as fertilizer for future productive days. Lamott’s essay anticipates Jennifer Egan’s claim that “you can only write regularly if you’re willing to write badly” and encourages a ‘drafting process,’ which all high school teachers encourage and all true writers know is necessary but everyone else believes is total BS.

Similarly, Lamott’s chapter “Short Assignments” dissuades authors from trying to think about their entire work all at once, and instead argues that the proper approach when writing is to imagine how much might be accomplished if we think only of a ‘one-inch picture frame,’ Lamott’s symbol for the next little bit of writing that needs to be completed to move a project along. Lamott makes great use of a famous E.L. Doctorow quote to compliment her message in this essay: Doctorow says, “writing a novel is like driving a car at night. You can see only as far as your headlights, but you can make the whole trip that way,” and this, in turn, reminds me of a favorite piece of advice from Pulitzer Prize winner Richard Russo: “Small bites. Chew thoroughly. Repeat.”

Happy writing, friends,

Peter

