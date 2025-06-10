lower midlist

lower midlist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
T. Benjamin White's avatar
T. Benjamin White
15h

You should definitely read STONER. One of those rare books that's exactly as good as everyone says.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Carrie Talick's avatar
Carrie Talick
16h

I’ve read three of the four novels set on campuses and I wholeheartedly believe in what you say in this post about needing more books to skewer and satirize educational systems. Wonderful reading this morning. May you yourself write the next great campus novel. Lord knows, we need one.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Peter Shull and others
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter Shull
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture