I love campus novels.

I’m not a college professor, I didn’t go to a fancy school for my undergrad, and when I picked up my masters degree, I did so online, not on a physical campus—but I love campus novels. In tracing the root of my affection for these academic-skewering books, I’ve come to understand that I love campus novels because 1) I was raised to revere education, and 2) I love class—not the class where you draw on your desk while the teacher drones on in front of you, but the one that has to do with money, prestige, and social standing. My grandfather was a college professor—he had a doctorate in playing the trumpet—and was the director of bands at a big state school for more than a decade. Both of my parents earned advanced degrees, and I grew up unwittingly one of the luckiest of people in the world: a young man in America who was expected to go to college; a young man for whom going to college was so foreordained, in fact, as to be taken for granted.

When I was in the eighth grade, I was knocked off of this comfortable, easy track in life by my parents’ divorce, though, and my high school experience was very much one of dual—and dueling—educations. I don’t think I’m unusual in this. I was learning material in the classroom, of course, but untethered from the tight regulation of my former two-parent home, I was learning even more outside the school’s walls. The niceties I had known—the polite and mannerly veneer of a well-ordered society—were stripped away as if by a thrown bucket of paint thinner, and I began to learn not so much how the other half lived as how everyone lived: that is, there’s the manner in which we say we live, and the manner in which we really do, and the two are often miles apart.

So the campus novel: there’s education, and there’s education. There’s theoretical knowledge, and there’s lived experience. There’s class, and there’s class.

Four of my favorite campus novels are Wonder Boys by Michael Chabon, Straight Man by Richard Russo, On Beauty by Zadie Smith, and Dear Committee Members by Julie Schumacher. Brief summaries with potentially ‘spoiling’ information follows [Feel free to skip down to my list of common ‘campus novel characteristics’ if you like]:

Chabon’s Wonder Boys features protagonist Grady Tripp having a bad time of things during his university’s “Wordfest” weekend. His wife has left him, his mistress is pregnant, one of his students is suicidal, another, boarding in his house, might be in love with him, and the novel he’s supposed to be handing off to his agent (who desperately needs it) now encompasses more than two thousand pages with no good ending in sight. Grady’s problems are compounded by his pot smoking, and Wonder Boys features a big, round host of minor characters and shenanigans, including deans writing books about baseball, stolen articles of clothing that once belonged to Marilyn Monroe, an accidentally murdered dog, and the ‘rescue’ of a young man from his own home. The trunk of Tripp’s car—appropriately, a “Galaxie”—becomes a holding place for wide range of goods he, his student, and his agent pick up in the course of the novel’s weekend.

Russo’s Straight Man, like Wonder Boys, is a novel of a few days—the end of one week and the beginning of another. In Straight Man, protagonist Henry Devereaux plays the ‘loose cannon’ English professor tasked with heading a fragmented and further disintegrating English department at a second- or third-rate college in fictitious Railton, Pennsylvania. As Devereaux’s wife is heading out of town for a job interview, Henry—Hank—is on his own for a few days, expected to provide a list of ‘dead wood’ professors to the school’s president to facilitate incipient budget cuts. Lacking his current budget for the next year, he is unable to help his department’s professors and adjuncts prepare for their futures. He’s physically threatened by one of his coworkers, faces a vote of no confidence and recall election by his mutinying department members, and fancies himself partially in love with not only his secretary and one of his adjunct instructors (the daughter of a peer), but also a lesbian women’s studies instructor on campus. (He’s having troubling fantasies about his wife cheating on him, as well.) There’s some madcap stuff here, as well: a physical threat to a goose, a drunk news anchor in a hot tub, and troubles in paradise for Hank’s daughter and her husband who are building a house they can’t afford. In a symbolic gesture that anticipates the thirty years that have followed the novel’s publication, there’s some funny stuff about the school’s increasingly shabby and marginalizing treatment of the English Department while the Economics department is showered with money and new facilities.

On Beauty, by Zadie Smith, is the ‘biggest’ of the four books I’m commenting on in that it has the most pages, covers the most time (an entire school year), and encompasses more perspectives from more characters than the other three novels. Though it shares close third-person perspectives from several key characters (the audio book, which I’ve listened to a couple times, is read excellently by Peter Francis James), it revolves primarily around Howard Belsey, professor of Art History at Wellington, a fictitious college near Boston. The conflicts here have to do with liberal Howard’s estrangement from his eldest son as the latter tests the waters of a christian faith, Howard’s feud with a conservative rival who is visiting to lecture at the school, his marriage being on the rocks as a result of an extramarital affair he’s engaged in and then lied about with an on-campus poet, his children’s various coming-of-age arcs, and his wife’s coming-of-mature-age as she sees the ground shift beneath her marriage and watches her children grow up and begin leaving the house.

A fourth novel—short, incisive, epistolatory, and hilarious—is Dear Committee Members, by Julie Schumacher. This one is written in the form of series of letters of recommendation and personal letters to various entities. Through protagonist Jay Fitger’s acerbic, self-aggrandizing, self-deprecating, and always over-sharing letters, the reader is treated to the picture of a creative writing professor ‘on tilt,’ looking back at his failed marriage, career, and dwindling prospects from the modest height he’s risen to at aptly-named 'Payne’ University.

Based on my readings of these four novels, I might suggest the following commonly- shared characteristics for the professor-centered campus novel of the last thirty or forty years.

The campus novel is a comedy of manners, but instead of satirizing the wealthy, it satirizes the highly educated. As a comedy of manners, it typically ends in a positive, uplifting, or redeeming way. Two of the primary targets of satirization are pretension and pedantry—which we might equate with falseness and pride. The campus novel often satirizes bureaucracy—both the ‘top down’ bureaucracy coming from state and university presidents’ offices and ‘bottom-up’ bureaucracy located in educational departments and teachers’ unions. As such, many of these novels share lineages with books like Kafka’s The Trial and Joseph Heller’s Catch-22. The campus novel is most often about men—typically middle-aged men—having midlife crises or dealing with their diminishing relevance. (For an excellent and well-written campus novel featuring a female protagonist, see the recent Vladimir by Julia May Jonas. If you have other female-centric campus novels to share, please hit me in the comments!) The male campus novel protagonist, claiming intellectuality, is often driven by his emotions and/or libido. There’s typically tension between the ‘life of the mind’ and the ‘life of the body.’ Marital strife and/or inappropriate relationships abound. The books are bookish: the protagonists are often trying to write a book or make other meaningful contributions to society, but feel thwarted in this attempt by the above-mentioned bureaucracy, the weight of their teaching loads, and/or other obligations in their lives. Though the books are ‘campus novels,’ few of the scenes actually take place in the classroom or on campus; the books are largely about the social milieu of instructors’ lives, not their classroom experiences. There’s more than a little ‘stupid’ going around: it’s spread out between instructors, students, and campus authority figures such as deans, department heads, campus security, and presidents. The protagonist owns his or her fair share of it. Though the people trying to deliver the educations and the people trying (or not trying) to receive these educations are often painted as incapable or unworthy of the endeavor, the endeavor of education itself is never painted as unworthy.

I wonder if books like these can still be written today. It doesn’t seem they would have been particularly welcomed in the last ten years, but I suspect there might be some room for them in the next decade. Education, and certainly the ‘humanities’ education most often depicted in the campus novels I’ve described, is largely seen as belonging to the province of The Left. As such, what might be termed the excesses of the left are often targeted, bureaucracy and certain pieties, shibboleths, and sacred cows among them. When I was doing most of my growing up in the eighties, nineties, and early aughts, one of the distinguishing features of the Left was the fact it seemed to allow for self-satire and the implicit criticism such satire implies, whereas The Right always struck me as largely humorless and unwilling to admit of any critique. In the last twelve or fifteen years, perhaps either because the stakes seem to have become so high, or because the party has moved further left, this seems not to be the case anymore. In a recent review of a book with some campus novel qualities in which a liberal professor succumbed to his baser impulses, it was suggested that the author was a ‘crypto-fascist.’ I refrained from commenting, but I immediately thought of Zadie Smith and Toni Morrison. Was Smith a crypto-fascist when she satirized Howard Belsey, who doesn’t believe in genius and ‘doesn’t believe in the tomato’ (loosely, ‘the tomato’ could be equated with meaning), but is driven so often by his desire for beauty? Was she a crypto-fascist when she wrote her short story “Now More than Ever” featuring its criticisms of cancel culture in The New Yorker in July of 2018? Was Morrison a crypto-fascist when she wrote the character Michael-Mary Graham, the State Poet Laureate in Song of Solomon—the woman who employs the character First Corinthians as a housekeeper and is a send-up of the self-congratulatory liberal who plays the performative role of ‘ally’ shallowly for the benefit of her own reputation? I’m not sure the Left of the last ten or twelve years was willing to brook any criticism or have any fun made at its expense.

I don’t think that my own novel criticizes the Left, by the way, though it does skewer bureaucracy and standardization in education, aspects of today’s public school classrooms which were ushered in by Republican George W Bush in the No Child Left Behind act of 2002 but taken up enthusiastically by many on the other side of the aisle. And there is a bit around a quarter of the way into my book, I think, that gives some of my left-leaning readers pause (I suspect several of them stop reading; some might even sense implicit criticism and think of me as a ‘crypto-fascist’) when a first-year teacher complains to my protagonist about the preponderance of ‘DWMs’ in the curriculum. This complaint, combined with the fact that novels, plays, and poetry are being outright banned in the name of ‘improving education,’ causes my protagonist to begin to spiral. And as a teacher I am, in truth, relatively conservative in my approach to education: that is, I believe in teaching the classics; I’m doubtful of standardization; I’m suspicious of abrupt large scale change. I do believe in consequences—believe that some students should fail, be held back, and be removed from classrooms; I’m dubious of that manta all teachers are expected to subscribe to, that ‘all students can learn.’ (All students can learn, but to differing degrees, and some students make choices not to learn, and I think we probably ought to provide other helpful and productive avenues for these youths—and opportunities to come back to traditional education if/when they are ready.) I’m dubious of the degree to which many in my profession have equated ‘educating’ with ‘indoctrinating’ (though I suspect it’s not as many as we might suspect, and that many of the ones doing so are just especially loud), and I’m bothered by the degree to which many of my students seem to think that in a humanities class in high school—English or social studies/history—the ‘correct’ answer they are supposed to give their teacher is always the one that leans or is outright aligned to the Left. I say all of this as a left-leaning person: an educator who happens to believe that, for the most part, if you present students with all of the facts and arguments—and do so sincerely and without bias—most educated people will choose more just and socially-conscious choices. I’m concerned, finally, about the dwindling number of young men who choose to take my Advanced Placement Literature class as high school seniors—the number who either a) don’t think it will help them advance professionally in their lives or, b) more concerning to me, have determined after their first eleven years of education that they aren’t welcome in high school English classes; that they will be punished for speaking their minds or asking their questions; that they will only hear how terrible they are as young men, or young white men, if they take an upper-level Advanced Placement Literature class.

Ultimately, I think education is too important not to satirize, and I think that public education of the type most students receive in our country is too important not to be treated roundly in a novel. I think that reading and books matter, that people with good intentions can jeopardize and damage things pretty badly, that we’ve been dealing with ‘intelligence’ that is largely artificial since long before AI came onto the scene, and that books about education can help improve education. All of which is to say, I suppose, that I think that more people should be reading campus novels like the ones I’ve listed above, more people should be writing them, and I hope some readers will pick up mine.

Peter Shull is a Midwestern novelist, essayist, short story writer, and educator. His novel Why Teach? is available from Bookshop.org, B&N, Amazon, Kindle Store, and Kobo.