Hi friends,

Today’s a big day for me. It’s the one-year anniversary of the publication of Why Teach?, and I have to tell you: I’ve had a pretty good year. Paging back through my first novel and reviewing some of the words others have written about it, I find that I’m still terribly fond of this book I wrote.

It’s perhaps a bit like professing a fondness for one’s own odors to say one likes one’s own book—or perhaps, to be less vulgar, to say one is overly fond of one’s own children—but I’m still terribly fond of my book’s characters, events, and prose. When I was writing it I used to laugh to myself as I prepared to drift off to sleep. I was so pleased with the book’s events; I was so excited by the characters’ conflicts and conversations. I thought the book would be picked up by an agent immediately; I thought the ways my book shined a light on the absurdities of the NCLB act would detonate like a depth charge beneath the soils of Kansas and cause shockwaves to roll outward toward the coasts. I thought the book would sell fifty thousand copies. I thought, dear reader, that I would be nominated for the National Book Award.

Such are the fancies of an author in the throes of composition. I might be embarrassed to share them, but I know a large number of my readers are writers, too, and I suspect many of you are subject to similar flights of fancy. In truth, no literary agents deigned to read my manuscript, and I haven’t sold fifty thousand copies, only a few hundred. And while I’ve received some really great reviews, I’ve also had some that were tepid, unflattering, and outright negative. One reviewer on Goodreads dismissed Why Teach? as “slow and whiny”; another said it was “roughest hewn at its narrative deployment.” Some reviewers have called the book’s premises into doubt. One prominent Substack reviewer, commenting on my protagonist’s downtrodden state midway through the novel, used the words “womp womp.” Far from seeing it as a depth charge, a recent Goodreads reviewer wrote that it was “quaint” and “cozy,” that “teachers deserve their flowers.” Collectively, typing them out, I have to recognize that these are perhaps not the worst things an author can read about his book, but it does sting when you labor over something for years, put it out, and some responses are belittling or dismissive.

Then, too, it’s a privilege to be read and get any response at all. As I approach fifty ratings collectively on Goodreads and Amazon, I can say that I have far more 5-star ratings than any other number, and no one has hit me with a ‘1,’ yet. I can remind myself that negative reviews and being read by some who are disinclined to love my book are perhaps part of publication’s price and, at least in part, a byproduct of having found a large number of appreciative readers to begin with. In a modern world where big publishers can rapidly—if temporarily—mythologize books with the powers of advertising and major-publication reviews, in which readers pick up ‘big’ books to take part in fleeting popular discussions of them before the next big, anointed book is announced, it’s nice to get any readers and reviews at all. As a self-published author with no way to get word out besides my Substack newsletter, I’ve been delighted to be reviewed and interviewed more than a dozen times. Lacking trade-publication mentions and a National Book Award, I can say I’ve achieved the distinction of a small and enthusiastic cult popularity—and what more could an independent writer without connections or institutional support want? I’ve picked up many of the National Book Award winners, Pulitzer winners, and Booker winners in the last two decades, and I’ve picked up many of the novels by the MFA-holders, fellows, and small press darlings. There are a good number that I’ve admired, but also an awful lot I’ve DNF’d. I wouldn’t be proud to have my name on many of their covers. I hold with Emerson when he writes “There is a time in every man's education when he arrives at the conviction that envy is ignorance; that imitation is suicide; that he must take himself for better, for worse, as his portion; that though the wide universe is full of good, no kernel of nourishing corn can come to him but through his toil bestowed on that plot of ground which is given to him to till,” and I can say that the book I wrote was absolutely my own, the harvest of my own little plot of ground I toiled on, and I’m proud of it.

Paging back through Why Teach? now, I still get a little giddy reading parts of this book I sat with for so long: my protagonist William going to the laundry room in his building late one night and having an unexpected conversation with an intoxicated student from his class; William leaving town on his way to Dodge City to attend a high school football game but ending up in Wichita, drinking, dancing, and talking Romeo & Juliet with his friend’s soon-to-be fiancé; the Christmas break sequence when William enjoyed the luxury of housesitting for his father at the country club and imagined richer outcomes for his life; the hot tub scene; the ‘long walk’ near the book’s end—all of these were the product of careful consideration, drafting, and revision, and though I can perhaps see places where I might further develop or refine the book now, I can also recognize that I published the book at the right time—that the harvest was ready; that it was the best book I could publish at the age of forty-four after a decade’s work. It was time to leave this novel and devote myself to other little ‘plots’ I had sectioned off on the grounds of my life and work on those novels.

Before I published Why Teach?, I began serializing it on Substack in November of 2024. My first readers were other writers, and I owe a tremendous debt to Andrew Robert Colom for recommending and boosting my work. Andrew’s “Backatcha” voice-note interview was one of the first collaborations I did, and it went a long way toward getting word out about my work. Andrew is an artist who thrives on conflict and boundary-pushing—I don’t know anyone who was so quick to make use of all of Substack’s integrated capabilities as he was—and I loved talking to him about publishing, Substack, querying, and the roles and obligations of artists today.

Brock Eldon of Null Point also interviewed me before the novel was officially published. Addressing my serialized chapters, he wrote, “Why Teach? unfolds with such meticulous detail, such attention to character and scope, that it recalls the episodic nature of a Dickens novel—where a chapter feels like an hour of prestige TV.” He further noted that my “realism spans the full range of human emotion, yet there’s a consistent warmth to his tone.”

I’m grateful to Scott Spires, author of The Lakefront Review of Books and a novelist himself, for being the first reviewer to write about my novel after it was published. Sharing a passage near the end of the book, Spires called the writing “virtuosic” and highlighted the book’s humor and sense of place, writing “we acquire a strong sense of the town as a living organism.” Months later, he mentioned me again, favorably comparing Why Teach? to a novel released by Two Dollar Radio, a small press I deeply admire. He called my novel’s evocation of its Western Kansas location “poetic.”

Isaac Kolding, of Amateur Criticism, wrote the book was “memorable and moving,” that he put off other books he was supposed to be reading for his studies and “procrastinated by reading it,” and said that when he was finished, “It put [him] in that weird, semi-sad dreamlike state where, after finishing the last page, I eat a spoonful of peanut butter in the kitchen while thinking about the book.”

Substack’s Alexander Sorondo of Big Reader, Bad Grades, author of the literary thriller Cubafruit, wrote a mixed review suggesting that perhaps my employment as an educator had tied my hands and prevented me from writing a book in which the protagonist behaved in more debauched ways, but also said I had “obvious talent” and praised the novel for “moving with swiftness and consideration for the reader.”

I was flattered by Clancy Steadwell’s close read of the my book as a meditation on 21st-century masculinity and the life of a young man. Steadwell noted that “many of the [novel’s] concerns are male-centric: the financial envy of male friends and colleagues, the beleaguered miscalculations of a woman’s affections, the expectations of your father.” Per Steadwell, William was at a key juncture in his rise to full adulthood and facing quarter-life crises: “Should he get into sales and make money, like his friend? Should he follow in his father’s footsteps and become a lawyer? Or stay within the infuriatingly unjust and broken education system […] and try to change it from the inside?” Steadwell closed his review pointing out that “to some, Why Teach? and its protagonist will seem unremarkable,” but “these sort [of novels about young men] are needed more than ever.”

Trey Hinkle, author of Substack’s “That’s Absurd” newsletter, owner/editor of Bad Clown Books, and author of the novel Reason to Be—and an author who, I think, will someday publish a poetic travelogue to rival Steinbeck’s Travels with Charley—treated Why Teach? to a conscientious, ruminative review. Hinkle got close enough to dwell on the book at a sentence level and drifted back far enough to consider the book’s protagonist, conflicts, and possible status as a work of autofiction, even going so far as to engage with other reviewers’ arguments. For Hinkle, the book’s treatment of depression rang true (“Depression is the opposite of action. It is an oppression of the mind’s willing to be”) and the book’s subtle nods toward antecedent works on book-banning were successful (“It’s a more subtle, passive—befitting of our contemporary world—Fahrenheit-451”).

Adrian Neibauer, fifth grade teacher and one of Substack’s most popular writers on education, used his review “And care and care and care,” to zero-in on the book’s treatment of what Neibauer calls the “Sisyphean dilemma” of teaching: “Teaching is both an inspiring profession and an impossibly challenging career.” He writes “Why Teach? isn't just a campus novel. Shull creates a deeply human protagonist trying to survive a dehumanizing system” and said that the novel “pulls readers into the very real world of public education, sharing honest observations without succumbing to cynicism.”

Sam Rinko, author of Substack’s popular Knowledge Lust newsletter for autodidacts, was fond of my book and interviewed me for his “Autodidact Spotlight” series. Sam wrote that my novel was “an important contribution to today’s lively discourse on the problems in education” and said “it’s not just timely, insightful, and entertaining. It’s also existential in theme, dealing with that big, scary question we all must face, time and time again throughout our lives — ‘what the heck do I do with my career?’” In his interview, Rinko noted my lack of an MFA and asked a number of great questions about my self-education as a novelist.

Zach Czaia, a poet, teacher, and owner of independent One Subject Press, author of the recent collection of excellent essays Good Teaching: A Provocation, interviewed me and wrote that Why Teach? was “a delight in every way.” Additionally, he shared a video of himself reading from my novel’s first chapter. Whereas some readers have been critical of my portrayal of antagonist Mrs. Hirsche, Czaia wrote, "These scenes [with Hirsche] could have easily devolved into soapboxing or mouthpiece moments […], but they always felt dramatic, interesting, surprising for me as a reader.” I was grateful that Czaia, who has editorial experience, wrote “the novel doesn’t lack any quality for being self-published. It’s one of the best novels I’ve read all year.”

Michael Macfadden of Substack’s Making before Meaning newsletter, author of the novel Windsor Greetings, wrote “Shull’s prose are sharp. His storytelling is vivid, and his characters richly depict the realities of working in education today.” A teacher himself, Macfadden praised my protagonist for not being a martyr in the Michelle Pfeiffer Dangerous Minds vein but said he was instead “nuanced, […] seemingly trying to balance his call to serve with his potential to earn richer rewards.”

Patrick Grafton-Cardwell, in his newsletter The Easterly Argosy, called the novel “a delightful read,” said, “There wasn’t a point where I didn’t find myself interested in where the story was going,” and added “The thing I appreciated most about Why Teach? was the rapid yet gentle development of intertwining themes.”

If my readers only check out one review of my book, I hope it will be Naomi Kanakia’s. Kanakia, a novelist herself and author of the forthcoming “What’s so Great About the Great Books” from Princeton University Press, wrote that she was “transported and impressed” by my novel. Though she questioned the necessity of the first chapter, she said that “After about thirty pages, I realized I was in the hands of a real storyteller.” Complimenting the subtlety and structure of the book, she wrote “The tension comes from how the author has learned to turn the screws ever-so-slightly” and added “I cannot describe to you how artful this book is.” In a sort of post-script to her review, Kanakia meditated on the difficulties of publishing realistic literary fiction in today’s market.

I was delighted by the title of T. Benjamin White’s review “I Wanted to Write the Great Teacher Novel, but This Guy Beat Me to It.” In a review that picks some bones with the presentation of the administration and some of the minor characters, White complimented the book for avoiding the temptations of maximalism and trying to address everything that goes on in schools. White concluded his review writing “Why Teach? is a great novel. It’s clear and focused, but most importantly it’s truthful in depicting Will’s experience.” He called the novel a “benchmark” to which future teacher novels will be compared.

Most recently, ROSE JEANOU reviewed my book in her “Cliterature Roundup,” praising the editing of the book (“This one was self-published, with apparently no copyeditors or proofreaders employed—a feat surely only an English teacher could accomplish so effectively”). Jeanou offered a counterpoint to critics who thought the book depicted its administrators in unbelievable ways. Per Jeanou’s read, “To non-educators, this book might seem parodic […] as a twenty-five year old third-year public high school English teacher myself, these depictions are dead true—quaint if anything.” In a read that compared and contrasted William’s classroom experiences with her own, Jeanou addressed the book in terms of gender, sex, and the gendered expectations of the profession, writing, “I liked that the story was told from a White Man perspective” and “this book had to be written by a white straight man—‘teacher identity’ is a real thing, but the teacher is (white) female-coded, she accepts that ‘teaching is a work of heart.’”

On the whole, rereading these reviews to assemble this overview, I was struck by a number of commonalities. The aspects of the novel most often praised were its prose, structure, characterizations, evocations of place, and the presentations of its central conflicts and dilemmas. Those most frequently criticized were its prose, depictions of secondary characters, possibly autofictional elements, and presentations of central conflicts and dilemmas. Those who liked it best were typically men who recognized some of their own experiences in Will’s and teachers who appreciated my treatment of the twenty-first century academic experience. That said, I was pleased to have a significant female readership which, I think, tended toward the more mature and academically-inclined.

If I could change anything, would I? I suppose I could release a second edition of this novel. Others have done such things in the past. If I do revisit the text, foremost amongst the changes I would make would be sharpening the character of Mrs. Hirsche, the Head of Literacy, who I perhaps introduced too simplistically as “austerity personified,” whom William can’t help but compare to a villain from a Disney movie. The opaquely-villainous quality of these descriptions, certainly, were enough for some reviewers to flag and cite as flat characterization, but when I wrote Hirsche’s arguments and dialogue, I really did try to give them teeth—I tried to show through Hirsche some of the thorny knots at the root of the standardized testing movement’s bureaucratic absurdity. One critic argued that my portrayal of “out of touch” administrators was one of the book’s weaker aspects, and that the problem was more complex than “bad bosses,” but I was trying to shine a light on an administrative class I saw as very in-touch, responding to problematic contemporary incentives in logical ways. It seems to me that there are dehumanizing and reason-circumventing things that happens by way of bureaucracy’s machinations, and that certain kinds of people are particularly drawn to take part in bureaucratic systems and reap monetary and status rewards for acting as cogs and functionaries within them. I’ve certainly seen good educational administrators, but I’ve seen an equal number who were bad teachers who escaped the classroom upwards by way of the “administrative escape hatch.” Perhaps problems of unqualified or under-qualified administrators taking on large and important leadership roles in schools aren’t as prevalent in highly-populated areas as they are in rural places; perhaps, benefiting from larger applicant pools, my critics don’t see former grade school teachers making secondary-level curriculum decisions, former PE instructors heading core academic departments, or twenty-six year-old doctorate holders who raced through online programs while neglecting their own classrooms in order to move to higher-paying administrative positions—but I’ve seen these malignancies aplenty. As I’ve noted elsewhere, our last two decades of academic losses correlate with a number of factors. Cell phones and social media are often pointed to, but I think we should also look closely at the standardized testing movement, legislative pressures to pass all students regardless of their demonstrations of learning, and the explosion of our bureaucratic class of educational administrators. The fact that administration increased 88% between 2000 and 2024 while student and teacher numbers increased by a mere 8%—and that reading and math scores declined during this period—ought surely to raise some eyebrows.

And I’m arguing now, which isn’t what I wanted to do when I sat down to write this post, but perhaps it’s a fitting way to end. My novel was born of argument. I believe in fiction, education, and novels, and I fused these beliefs every day, day after day, as I taught my classes, wrestled with absurdities that were delivered unto my classroom by people far away from it, and struggled to write this book. I didn’t just want to write a novel—I wanted to write a novel that said things, did things, and inspired conversation. In that way, I suppose, I should be glad that I’ve met with some resistance. And certainly, again, I can take satisfaction in the fact I’ve found good readers. I’ll end today by quoting Naomi Kanakia, who closed her review of Why Teach? writing some of the most flattering sentences anyone wrote about my book: “Someday people will say, ‘How come in the early 21st century, every book was either about an envious loser in a creative profession or a twentysomething girl who’s screwing an older man?’ And somebody else will say, ‘No, that’s not true. There was one guy who wrote about stuff that really mattered.’”

Until next time,

Peter

Peter Shull is a novelist, short story writer, and educator. His novel Why Teach? is available for purchase at Bookshop.org, Barnes & Noble, Amazon, Kindle Store, and Kobo.