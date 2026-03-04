lower midlist

lower midlist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Melanie Jennings's avatar
Melanie Jennings
3d

A small, cult-like following and selling a few hundred copies seems an absolute towering achievement. It shows you have an audience for your next book. Congrats on all of this!

Reply
Share
2 replies by Peter Shull and others
Caz Hart's avatar
Caz Hart
3d

I love this summary, you should pin it on a wall to remind yourself that you did great! 👏😁

Only people who've never worked in large bureaucracies could fail to understand how kind you were with the administration characters. I say that as someone who worked in large bureaucracies, both government and private sector, for 30 years. You were realistic, grounded, and rather gentle with your administrators.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Peter Shull and others
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter Shull · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture