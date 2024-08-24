Welcome to my newsletter!

My name is Peter, and I’m a novelist. I’m also a husband, father, and high school English teacher, but for the purposes of this newsletter, I’m primarily a novelist. Writing the words “I’m a novelist” is a big deal to me—being a novelist isn’t something that a lot of people where I’m from (Kansas) often say about themselves.

To lay all of my cards on the table (because that’s what this newsletter is about):

I’ve written two novels, each works of contemporary literary fiction, about “real” characters who live in the Midwest—but not on farms or ranches—and am almost halfway through writing a third.

My first novel is called Why Teach?, and is based loosely on my experience moving back to my hometown after college and teaching English at a big, ethnically-rich high school in a meat-packing town in Western Kansas. This was at the height of the No Child Left Behind era, and the school where I taught was failing the federally-mandated state tests. To correct the matter, the district’s administration took the drastic step of banning novels, plays, and poetry in English classrooms so that students could study all multiple-choice test-prep, all the time. As a lover literature, I was flabbergasted. No protests by the English teachers worked to gain any traction against this book-banning initiative, and I’ve struggled to explain the situation to others since this absurd, dark time. It soon became clear to me that the only way I could really attack the issue was to write about it in a novel. As Milan Kundera has expressed it, “There are cases where nothing can make up for the lack of a great novel,” and I have endeavored to write that book. I hope to publish it after I finish working with my professional editor and cover designer in the next few months.

I began my second novel, Komojo!, while taking a break from my first. My initial drafts of Why Teach? were big and sprawling—about twice the length of The Great Gatsby, or almost as long as Pride & Prejudice. I had a great deal I wanted to say, and I had a great deal I felt I needed to fit in. I hadn’t yet developed a novelist’s understanding of story, selection of detail, or causal chains of events. I didn’t yet know that some of what I wanted to write in Why Teach? would actually fit better into other works.

In Komojo!, I wanted to write a novel that I thought was simple and straight-forward, more emotionally-charged, something I thought of as roughly equivalent to Shakespeare’s Macbeth (The shortest of the four ‘great tragedies,’ Macbeth seems to me to achieve its emotional depth and resonance by relying on plot that is more straight-forward than the other three ‘greats’). I was reading some Michael Chabon and Jonathan Lethem at the time, and I found myself envious of the subject matter those men had been able to work with. Why couldn’t I grow up in an era when comic books were so important? Why didn’t I have such fertile soil to draw from? Casting about for an analogy didn’t take me long, however. In reflecting on my own childhood (which did include the reading of some comic books, as well as many comics in newspapers), I realized I did have fertile ground that was largely overlooked by existing novelists: I had grown up playing video games, and as a late-teen and early twenty-something, even became involved in something that was, I think, sociologically fascinating: I played MMORPGS. (I played MMORPGS before World of Warcraft!)

So I wrote Komojo!, beginning in 2018 and finishing during Covid-times. In addition to being about video games, it’s an ode to being a twenty-something. Its protagonist is a mild-mannered college dropout and copy store manager who, by night, becomes co-leader to one of the most prestigious gaming cohorts in the world. He has trouble distinguishing between which one of his twin lives is more important, and when he makes the mistake of sleeping with one of his young employees, he runs the risk of destroying both his real-life and online existence.

My third novel, still half-formed, is one I’m less eager to divulge much about. Suffice it to say, it was born of four converging inspirations: one was my wife asking me why I didn’t ever write love stories, the second my enthusiasm for the works of Jane Austen (Emma, Pride & Prejudice, and Persuasion, especially), the third my enjoyment of Curtis Sittenfeld’s Pride & Prejudice update, Eligible, and the fourth my fondness for several of the essays in Margot Livesey’s excellent collection The Hidden Machinery. This novel, in a nutshell, is a contemporary romance the way I imagine Austen might have written it if she were a man living in Western Kansas in the first ten years of the twenty-first century.

As I’ve suggested above, I’ve largely completed two of these novels and have put a good dent in the third. I’m excited about publishing them. I’ve conceived of a somewhat extensive plan to release them into our wild literary ecosystem—stay tuned for my next newsletter, and I’ll delve into it!

Thanks for reading—thanks for being a reader,

Peter

Peter Shull is a Midwestern novelist, short story writer, essayist, occasional poet, and educator. His novel Why Teach? is now available in paperback and e-reader editions from Bookshop.org, Barnes & Noble, Amazon, Kindle Store, and Kobo. His short stories “Cheaters,” “Ornamental Pond Fish of Southwest Kansas,” “Prague,” and “The Wrestler” are available on this site!

Cover Design, Nathaniel Roy

Cover art credit: Maurice Olin

Leave a comment

Share