lower midlist

lower midlist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kerry Sutherland's avatar
Kerry Sutherland
Oct 30

definitely checking these out. thank you!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sherman Alexie's avatar
Sherman Alexie
Oct 28

Wow, thank you very much for including my short story in your recommendations. And I smiled at the (sic) after Jackson Jackson's name.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Peter Shull and others
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter Shull
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture