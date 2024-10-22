Happy Best American Short Stories 2024 release day! This year Lauren Groff is the guest editor.

is the series editor, of course. To celebrate the new edition, I thought I would go through my old copies and share some of my favorite stories from the last 21 years

:

1 “Future Emergencies” by Nicole Krauss, BASS 2003: A story that captures post-9/11 mood better than any other I can think of—I’ve read it more than a dozen times, I’m sure. This one begins with an ominous radio warning obliging residents to pick up gas masks and includes a young woman dating a former professor, a guided museum tour, and the always-difficult decision as to what to do with one’s life. Pairs nicely with “Ghost Knife” by Sharon Pomerantz, also from BASS 2003.

2 “Devotion” by Adam Haslett, BASS 2003: I showed up for the scenery and nice sentences, stayed for the unspoken tension between the brother and sister (they both love the same man), and am still haunted by the final image…

3 “The Shell Collector” by Anthony Doerr, BASS 2003: Even after all his acclaim for other, longer works, this story of a blind shell collector is still my favorite thing Doerr has written.

4 “What You Pawn I Will Redeem” by Sherman Alexie, BASS 2004: Homeless Jackson Jackson (sic) sets off on a tragicomic quest to regain his grandmother’s stolen regalia from a pawn shop in Seattle. Feels like a short story with Odyssey-like internal proportions.

5 “Accomplice” by Sarah Shun-Lien Bynum, 2004: I was taken with this story about a young teacher who becomes ‘accomplice’ to her students (and remembers her father’s being accomplice to her) before I had any idea I would join the profession. The linked collection it comes from, Ms. Hempel Chronicles, is also really lovely.

6 “Screenwriter” by Charles D’Ambrosio, 2004: The prose in all of these stories is great. But in D’Ambrosio’s story about a screenwriter taking a mental break on a psyche ward… The prose!

7 “Until Gwen" by Dennis Lehane, BASS 2005: Gritty and fast-paced—one might not be blamed for missing the fact that the writing is great, too. Perhaps the most exciting story on the list from a plot perspective.

8 “Refresh, Refresh” by Benjamin Percy 2006: The title ostensibly refers to the action of two boys hitting “refresh, refresh” hoping for emailed news about their soldier-fathers. As the story nears its end, we understand that history will “refresh” for them, too.

9 “Painted Ocean, Painted Ship” by Rebecca Makkai, BASS ’10: One of three stories in three years from Makkai in these pages. I loved the way this one played with Coleridge’s “Ancient Mariner” and its albatross. My other favorite from Makkai is “Peter Torrelli, Falling Apart” from BASS 2011.

10 “Further Interpretations of Real Life Events” by Kevin Moffett, BASS 2010. The narrator is a young writer trying to come to terms with his father also becoming a writer… which doesn’t sound like much, but this one is very poignant and often humorous. Loved the “room”/“rom” gag. Also very good: Moffett’s “Tattooizm” from BASS ’06.

11 “The Provincials” by Daniel Alarcon, BASS 2013: Poignant. Loved the voice; loved the ‘play within the short story,’ which I don’t know that I had ever seen before or since. I fear that by not saying more I’m underselling this one… I revisit it often.

12 “Ugly” by Mary Gordon, BASS 2017: This one was available for free on the Yale Review website for a while, and I had my students read it for a literary analysis assignment. A New York HR worker with poetic sensibilities spends a few weeks on a work trip to one of her business’s satellite locations in Missouri. Asking the question “Who or what is really ugly?” always triggered the lightbulb moment in my seniors. This one resonated with me before I brought it to them, of course. Also: the “iconic”/“ironic” gag was funny.

13 “Gender Studies” by Curtis Sittenfeld, BASS 2017: A liberal gender studies professor has a dalliance with her pro-Trump shuttle driver in the lead-up to the 2016 election while attending a conference in the Midwest. Sittenfeld’s collection You Think it, I’ll Say it is my favorite collection from the 2014-2019 stretch, and truly captures the zeitgeist of those times to my thinking.

14 “Boys Go To Jupiter” by Danielle Evans, BASS 2018: Girl meets boy, boy gets her a confederate flag bikini. Girl lets boy take pictures of her in said bikini and pictures end up on social media. This is just how the story gets started. Also very good: Evans’ story “Richard of York Gave Battle in Vain” from BASS 2017.

15 “No More than a Bubble” by Jamel Brinkley, BASS 2019: Inspired by the song “Brooklyn Zoo” by ‘Ol Dirty Bastard, a night of youthful partying and chasing women takes unexpected turns. Brinkley’s story and prose feel fresh and alive, rooted in contemporary (or pretty-recently past) culture. I read it and thought, ‘Yes. This. Why doesn’t more contemporary fiction sound like this?’

16 “This is Pleasure” by Mary Gaitskill BASS 2020: Jaw-droppingly good; a fascinating and nuanced look at gender and sexual politics (our complicities, blind eyes, and transgressions) in a time of rapidly-changing mores. A lot has been written about this one, deservedly so.

My favorite four editions and editors (in chronological order): BASS 2003, Walter Mosley; BASS 2004, Lorrie Moore; BASS 2010, Richard Russo; and BASS 2017, Meg Wolitzer.

Are you a BASS devotee? Have a favorite story or two you want to share? I’d love to see them in the comments below!