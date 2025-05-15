lower midlist
An Interview with Andrew Robert Colom
ARC is my brother.
May 15
Peter Shull
April 2025
Birth of a New Novel, 2025: a prose poem
Today is my pub day. I wrote a poem for the occasion.
Apr 22
Peter Shull
Teaching isn't a Science - or an Art
Or a business, for that matter.
Apr 21
Peter Shull
The Troubles of Mariel Clement: a short story
“She was picked up for a DUI last Tuesday night after your break started. She had a male student in the car with her.”
Apr 17
Peter Shull
March 2025
Why Teach? - chapter 23
April became May.
Mar 28
Peter Shull
Why Teach? - chapter 22
"Okay, so what did we learn?"
Mar 21
Peter Shull
Why Teach? - chapter 21
The sounds of the revelry taking place in the hot tub receded as I moved onto the fairway.
Mar 14
Peter Shull
Seven Novels that Helped Me Write My Own
On books begetting other books
Mar 11
Peter Shull
Why Teach? - chapter 20
I was midway through my second basket of chips, still waiting for my dinner, when the leather of the stool beside me creaked and I looked over to see…
Mar 7
Peter Shull
February 2025
Why Teach? - chapter 19
I couldn’t help myself: I spent a great deal of time in the next several days considering ways the tragedy of a stabbing in my classroom might be turned…
Feb 28
Peter Shull
Why Teach? - chapter 18
By the Friday of our first week back after spring break, my daily attendance in free fall, the students I did have present in the room pushing back, I…
Feb 21
Peter Shull
Why Teach? - chapter 17
I woke at six on the first morning of Spring Break, this by force of habit.
Feb 14
Peter Shull
