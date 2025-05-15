lower midlist

Why Teach? - chapter 23
April became May.
  
Peter Shull
Why Teach? - chapter 22
"Okay, so what did we learn?"
  
Peter Shull
Why Teach? - chapter 21
The sounds of the revelry taking place in the hot tub receded as I moved onto the fairway.
  
Peter Shull
Seven Novels that Helped Me Write My Own
On books begetting other books
  
Peter Shull
Why Teach? - chapter 20
I was midway through my second basket of chips, still waiting for my dinner, when the leather of the stool beside me creaked and I looked over to see…
  
Peter Shull
